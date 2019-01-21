DALLAS TWP. – Matthew Nickel, Ph.D., assistant professor of English at Misericordia University, has been named to a three-year term on the board of directors of The Hemingway Foundation and Society. The international organization is the largest single-author society in the world and has nearly 1,000 members dedicated to advancing the scholarship and studies related to the works and life of the late author.

Nickel has dedicated much of his scholarly research and teaching to the study of Hemingway. His expertise was recognized when he was selected to co-direct The Hemingway Society’s 2018 biennial conference, along with H.R. Stoneback, Ph.D., the world’s leading scholar on Hemingway.

Stoneback is a mentor to Nickel and lectured at Misericordia in 2014. The 2018 conference, held at the Sorbonne, the American University of Paris, the American Library of Paris and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, was the largest gathering of Hemingway scholars in history. It included more than 530 people from more than 25 countries. Misericordia had seven students, seven faculty members, and two alumnae present research related to Hemingway at the conference.

Nickel’s doctoral thesis examined the influence of Catholicism on Hemingway’s life. He has traveled extensively to sites frequented by the enigmatic author, including Italy, Spain, France, Kansas City, Missouri and Key West, Florida. His research is the focus of his 2013 book, “Hemingway’s Dark Night: Catholic Influences and Intertextualities in the Work of Ernest Hemingway,” that includes a forward written by Stoneback.

Mary Hemingway, Ernest’s widow, established The Ernest Hemingway Foundation in 1965 with the mission dedicated to “the promotion, assistance and coordination of scholarship and studies relating to the works and life of the late Ernest Hemingway.” In 1980, a group of Hemingway scholars assembled near the John F. Kennedy Library, the principal repository of Hemingway manuscripts and memorabilia, and formed The Hemingway Society. After the death of Mary Hemingway in 1986, Ernest’s sons, Patrick and John Hemingway, invited the Society to assume the resources, duties and functions of the Ernest Hemingway Foundation.

The Hemingway Foundation and Society is a single unit today and publishes the scholarly journal, The Hemingway Review, twice a year. It specializes in researched scholarship on the work and life of the famous author. The organization also oversees publication of The Hemingway Letters Project, a comprehensive scholarly edition of the author’s letters. Cambridge University Press is publishing the projected 17 volume series.