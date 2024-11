LEWISBURG — Jamie Carty, Class of 2019, of Harveys Lake, was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University during the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Bucknell-Univesity.jpg