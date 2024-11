DALLAS — Kansas needs a family. This handsome 1 1/2 year-old-male Coonhound is nothing but love and legs. He loves absolutely everyone he meets. He gets along with other dogs and is good with children. He enjoys running around in a yard or going for a walk, and equally likes lying to cuddle on the couch. Kansas is a super happy boy simply looking for a family to love him. You can see Kansas and his furry friends at Blue Chip Farm, 974 Lockville Road. Call 570-333-5265.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_kansas.jpg Submitted photo