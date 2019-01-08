Home News Local Poslock named to dean’s list at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater NewsLocal Poslock named to dean’s list at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater January 8, 2019 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp WHITEWATER, WI — Drew Poslock, of Shavertown, has been named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2018 fall semester. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Gold-award-1.jpg RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County companies join #LightItBlue movement to honor front-line workers Nurses Month: Gloria Cruz Nurses Month: Alyssa Schuler View Comments Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement