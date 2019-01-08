New books added to shelves at Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — The following new books have been added to the shelves of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of January 2019:

FICTION

“A Delicate Touch” by Stuart Woods

“In a House of Lies” by Ian Rankin

“Versus for the Dead” by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child

“Kingdom of the Blind” by Louise Penny

“Turning Point” by Danielle Steel

“The New Iberia Blues” by James Lee Burke

“The Boy” by Tami Hoag

NONFICTION

“Seduction: Sex, Lies, and Stardom in Howard Hughes’s Hollywood” by Karina Longworth

“The Animal Kingdom: A Collection of Portraits” by Randal Ford

SCIENCE FICTION

“Siege of Stone” by Terry Goodkind

BOOKS ON CD

‘Farsighted: How We Make Decisions that Matter the Most” by Steven Johnson

YOUNG ADULT

“Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adeyemi

“The Fates Divide” by Veronica Roth

“Carve the Mark” by Veronica Roth

“Thunderhead” by Neal Shusterman

“Genesis” by Brendan Reichs

“The Belles” by Dhonielle Clayton

“Rebel of the Sands” by Alwyn Hamilton

“Girls of Pare and Fire” by Natasha Ngan

“A Very Large Expanse of Sea” by Tahereh Mafi

“Deadfall” by Stephen Wallenfels

“The Light between Worlds” by Laura E. Weymouth

“Even If I Fall” by Abigail Johnson