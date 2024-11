KINGSTON, RI — Chaslyn Facciponti, of Wyoming, and Leah Gorr, of Shavertown, have been named to the dean’s list at The University of Rhode Island for the fall 2018 semester. To be included on the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average.

