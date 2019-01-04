SAN ANTONIO, TX — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Megan Galasso graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Galasso is the daughter of James Galasso, of Shavertown; and Meredith Stevens, of Dallas.

She is a 2016 graduate of Lake-Lehman Junior Senior High School.