DALLAS — The following new books have been added to the shelves of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of December 2018:

EXPRESS

“Winter in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand

“Past Tense” by lee Child

“The Death of Mrs. Westaway” by Ruth Ware

FICTION

“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

“The Enemy of My Enemy” by W.E.B. Griffin

“The Witch Elm” by Tana French

“Pandemic” by Robin Cook

“Bitter Orange” by Claire Fuller

“An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” by Hank Green

“A Girl Divided” by Ellen Lindseth

NONFICTION

“The White Darkness” by David Grann

“Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger” by Rebecca Traister

“Jesus is Risen: Paul and the Early Church” by David Limbaugh

“Amber Revolution” by Simon J. Woolf

“The Flame: Poems, Notebooks, Lyrics, Drawings” by Leonard Cohen

BIOGRAPHY

“Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon

“Every Day is Extra” by John Kerry

“Blowing the Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons in Life” by Michael Caine

“All That Heaven Allows” by Mark Griffin

“Churchill: Walking with Destiny” by Andrew Roberts

“All Happy Families: A Memoir” by Jeanne McCulloch

“In Pieces: A Memoir” by Sally Field

“Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World, 1914-1948” by Ramachandra Guha

LARGE PRINT

FICTION

“A Covert Affair” by Susan Mann

“Blackmoore” by Julianne Donaldson

“A Heart Revealed” by Josi S. Kilpack

“Their Pretend Amish Courtship” by Patricia Davids

“Sea of Greed” by Clive Cussler

“The Middleman” by Olen Steinhauer

BOOKS ON CD

“Pandemic: A Novel” by Robin Cook

“Josh and Hazel’s Guide to Not Dating” by Christina Lauren

“21 Lessons for the 21st Century” by Yuval Noah Harari

“What the Eyes Don’t See” by Mona Hanna-Attisha