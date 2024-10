WILKES-BARRE — Michael Kovalick, of Dallas, was one of 13 Wilkes University students inducted as full members into the Theta Delta Chapter of the Beta Beta Beta national biological honor society during an induction ceremony held during the fall 2017 semester. Full members are juniors or seniors who have completed at least 16 credits in biology with at least a 3.25 grade point average and a 3.0 overall GPA.

