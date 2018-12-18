Meadows in Dallas adopts family from Catherine McAuley House

- Submitted photo

The Meadows Campus adopted a family from the Catherine McAuley House in Plymouth. The staff and tenants of the apartment buildings were more than happy to buy for these children. Christmas is about giving and the campus gave without hesitation to these 11 children and their moms. From left, are Susan Cooper, Assistant to the CEO; Linda Kanarr, CEO; Jim Dessoye, Encore Therapy; Lisa Zamber, CFO; Wanda Blessing, Scheduling Clerk; Cynthia Sickler, Activity Director; Cristina Tarbox, LNHA; Christine Beyer, Colleen Kapitula, Arnie Black, CURA Dietary Manager; Brenda Balinski, Director of Nursing; and Art Jones, Maintenance Director