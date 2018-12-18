DALLAS — The Dallas Borough Road Department will begin curbside collection of Christmas trees on Jan. 3, 2019 and continue through Jan. 18, 2019.

Christmas trees must have all decorations removed prior to being placed curbside. Do NOT place trees on the roadway or in swales/ditches.

Residents are to refrain from placing their trees curbside prior to weather predictions for snow and/or freezing rain events.

Dallas Borough thanks its residents for their assistance and cooperation in the Christmas tree collection program.

Any questions or comments may be directed to the administrative office at 570-675-1389.