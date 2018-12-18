DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, lists the following upcoming events:

Chair Yoga at the Library will start a new 4-week session in January on Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. The first class is Jan. 4. Cost is $40 and must be paid in full at time of registration. Now that we’re at the start of a new year, you may be looking for a gentle exercise routine. Please call to register.

Remember our Holiday Shop is holding its after-Christmas clearance sale. Come in for incredible bargains on decorations, wreaths, tableware, soft furnishings and more. Be aware that all your purchases benefit the library.

It’s the time of year for renewal and good intentions. We have a plentiful supply of books on diet, healthful eating, and exercise regimens to help you follow through on those New Year resolutions. If the house is a mess, come and check out our home organization volumes. And if you’re looking to stay active, our books on winter sports like ice hockey or skiing can guide you to finding a new favorite pastime.

News and notices

The library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas, and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year’s. Dates the Slightly Used Bookshop is closed are Dec. 24, 25, 26, 31, and Jan. 1.

Contact us at 570-675-1182.