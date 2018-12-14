The Northeastern Pennsylvania Chamber Music Society (NEPACMS), with co-sponsors the Back Mountain Chamber, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, Penn State Wilkes-Barre, and Arts at Hayfield, proudly present a benefit concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 at the Hayfield House Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

The concert will feature Friends of NEPACMS: Hwaen Ch’uqi on piano, John Michael Vaida on violin, Jonathan Weber on violin, Amy Iwazumi on viola and Miho Zaitsu on cello.

Proceeds from this concert will go toward NEPACMS so that they may continue to provide world-class chamber music to the Northeast PA region.

The snow date for the concert is Jan. 25. Admission is $20 per person. Advanced ticket sales are online only and tickets will not be available at the door as seating is limited. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit: https://www.nepacms.org/support/nepacms-benefit-concert-at-the-hayfield-house or call 570-763-9323.