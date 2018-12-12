Susy Weiss, of Dallas, will display her collection of Peruvian items at bhe Back Mountain Memorial Library during the month of January.

Weiss has been growing her collection now for 20 years. She began collecting items due to living far from her birth country and realizing the importance in educating those who never had chance to travel out of the US or to help persuade those who would like to visit Peru and learn about the culture. Weiss gives speeches in the Dallas School District and recently prepped a class before visiting Peru as a group this past summer.

A favorite of her collection is the Peruvian Barbie shown in typical Andes Mountains attire. There is also a wooden cutting board inlaid with Huayruro seeds. The plant is native to Peru and is known to bring about good luck. Included in the collection is a carved copper, silver and gold wall decoration, depicting a llama and man in typical Peruvian clothing and decorative artisan-made fruit unique to Peru.

Of her collection, Weiss states that “every person has the potential to teach each other new things. This helps accept other cultures, customs, languages and to understand diversity.”

All are welcome to view the collection in the library display case during the month of January.