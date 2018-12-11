The Lake-Lehman girls had an impressive start to what figures to be a promising basketball season, posting a pair of convincing victories to win the title of the Lady Cougars Tip-Off Tournament at Hazleton Area.

Madison Borum was named tournament Most Valuable Player after scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 54-26 championship game romp over defending District 2-4 Class 6A Subregional champion Hazleton Area.

“She does a lot of things for us,” Lake-Lehman coach Charlie Lavan said of Borum, who also had a team-high 10 points in a 54-20 rout of Bethlehem Liberty in the tournament opener.

In the final, Lake-Lehman used a 21-7 third quarter to expand a seven-point halftime lead to 43-22.

“Everything started to click for us,” Lavan said. “Our defense played very well. We took a few things away from them and we hurt them with our press.”

Corinna Scoblick led the Lady Knights with 16 points in the final. Savannah Purdy added 14.

The Dallas boys also got their season off to a strong start, going on the road to defeat Latin High from Philadelphia, 60-55.

Jack Farrell had 12 of his 18 points during a fourth-quarter rally from seven points behind.

Dylan Schuster added 16 points in the win.

Tunkhannock won two straight girls games to begin the season, beating Lackawanna Trail, 40-31, and Elk Lake, 45-23, Friday and Saturday with the help of a couple of strong efforts from Rebecca Avery.

The Dallas girls and Lake-Lehman boys each lost tough games in their openers.

Honesdale edged Dallas, 53-49, in overtime Saturday in the Mike Duda Tournament at Wyoming Valley West.

Lauren Charlton had 20 points for Dallas.

The Lake-Lehman boys lost on a buzzer-beater, 42-41, at Coughlin.

Pax Paczewski (13), C.J. Cercone (11) and Abe Dabsheh (10) all scored in double figures in the loss.

The Tunkhannock boys had their scheduled opener postponed because Lackawanna Trail had just finished the state football playoffs Thursday.

