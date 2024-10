The Dallas Lions Club rang the bells for the Salvation Army Nov. 21 and during the week of Dec. 3 at the Market Place and State Liquor Store. Generous donations were made by the Back Mountain community. Club members were surprised on Tuesday, Dec. 4 with a visit from Santa Clause who rang the bells with them. From left, are Santa (Pat O’Neil), Lions Frank Rollman, Don Berlew, Paul Kutney and Joe Czarnecki.

