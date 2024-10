Cub Scout Pack 281 from Dallas recently marched in the Wilkes-Barre’s Veterans Day Parade. This is an annual tradition for the pack to show support for our area’s veterans. From left, first row, are Kyler Cromer, Michael Witchney, Shane Hummer. Second row, Lucas Finch, Aiden Somers, Connor Bowen, Jordan Medrano, Isaac Neuman, Quinn Healey, Nathan Welby, Logan Brown. Third row, Connor Healey, Brady Dube. Fourth row, Angela Dube, Josh Covert, Dominic Coburn, David Hoover, Josh Jackubowski, Brian Welby, Jackson Medrano, Noah Belfino. Fifth row, Nick Belfino, Tammy Rogowski, Nicholas Belfino, Patrick Flanagan Cammon Wiseley, Chris Flanagan. Sixth row, Brian Womach, Curtis Wiseley, Logan Womach, Emma Healey, Jamison Harris, Jon Redington, Colin Bowen.

