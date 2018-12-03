Misericordia University physical therapy students present capstone research projects

- Submitted photo

Graduate students in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at Misericordia University presented their capstone research projects at the fifth Annual Student Research Symposium: Current Research in Physical Therapy. Participating in the program, first row from left, are Kelsey Frasier, Clementon, N.J.; Julia Marceca, Kinnelon, N.J.; Lauren Malick, Ringtown; Erica Moore, Staten Island, N.Y.; Samantha Partington, Fogelsville; Meghan Stack, Douglassville; Kara L. Pawloski, Plains; Maureen Ciccosanti, Middletown, N.J., and Colin Snyder, Bloomsburg. Second row, Sarah Wigg, Montgomery; Rachel Cordasco, East Brunswick, N.J.; Kayla Hope, Tamaqua; Danica Kuti, Landing, N.J.; Lindsey Stitzer, Nazareth; Lauren Reinert, Bath; Trever Reed, Gaithersburg, Md., Ross Baver, Bernville. Third row, Kristina Ruby, Duryea; Samantha Rose Keifer, Pottsville; M. Kelcey Langan, Scranton; Kelly Keener, Pittston; Christina Chirico, Montague, N.J.; Gabrielle Van Mater, Wrightstown, N.J.; Tim Martin, Trout Run; Tara Kolativa, Wilkes-Barre; Megan Phillips, Hallstead; Julie Bogaert, Bangor; Katie Paisley, Hazleton; Christopher Boroch, Milford; and Garrett Drumheller, Elverson. Fourth row, Alexandria Miller, Scott Twp.; Maureen Rineheimer, P.T., Ph.D., assistant professor; Amy Koch, Reading; Kristen Karnish, P.T., D.Ed., M.P.H., G.C.S., assistant professor; Mariah Osgood, Middleburg; Nina Williams, Larksville; Amy Tremback-Ball, P.T., Ph.D., associate professor; Kelsey Williams, Taylor; Todd Mitchell, Hughestown; and Kevin Matlon, Whippany, N.J. Fifth row, Rufus Hay, Whiting, N.J.; MariClaire Thresten, P.T., M.H.S., O.C.S., faculty advisor; Shelley Black, Hanover Twp.; Kelley Moran, P.T., Ed.D., D.P.T., A.T.C., C.S.C.S., associate professor; Nicole Rhody, Schuylkill Haven; Laurie Brogan, P.T., D.P.T., C.E.E.A.A., G.C.S., assistant professor; Jordan Weber, Summit Hill; Matthew Maguire, Glenmoore; Ben Muschlitz, Northampton; and Steve Pheasant, P.T., Ph.D., professor. Sixth row, Richard Haydt, P.T., D.P.T., O.C.S., M.T.C., F.A.A.O.M.P.T., associate professor; Adam Wasiakowski, Mountaintop; Brian Delaney, Yatesville; Anthony DeGrazia, Carbondale; Eric Dittmeier, New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Annie Stewart, Sunbury; and Heather Fritz, P.T., D.P.T., assistant professor.