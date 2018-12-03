Back Mountain students at Wyoming Seminary named AP Scholars

KINGSTON – Fifty-three current students and recent graduates of Wyoming Seminary have been named AP Scholars by the College Board in recognition of their exceptional achievement on the college-level AP (Advanced Placement) Examinations. About 22 percent of the 2.7 million students who took AP Examinations in May, 2018, performed at a sufficiently high level to merit such recognition.

Students take AP examinations in May after completing challenging college-level courses at their high schools. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on the number of year-long courses and exams (or their equivalent semester-long courses and exams).

One Sem student from the Back Mountain qualified for the National AP Scholar Award by earning an average score of at least 4 on all AP exams taken and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more exams. Thomas Weil of Dallas, a 2018 Sem graduate, received the honor.

Four Sem students from the Back Mountain qualified for the AP Scholar With Distinction award by earning an average grade of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Students who graduated in May, 2018 are: Duncan Lumia, Dallas; Daniel Paglia, Shavertown; Levi Sunday-Lefkowitz, Shavertown; and Thomas Weil, Dallas.

Three students from the Back Mountain qualified for the AP Scholar With Honor award by earning an average grade of at least 3.25 on AP exams taken and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of those exams. Students who graduated in May, 2018 are: Olivia Meuser, Shavertown; and Samuel Sweitzer, Dallas. One current Sem senior who earned this distinction as a junior is Jacob Stefanowicz, Harveys Lake.

Three students from the Back Mountain qualified for the AP Scholar award by completing three or more AP Examinations with grades of 3 or higher: Yonah Wasik, Harveys Lake, who graduated in May, 2018; and current Sem seniors Zane Nardone, Shavertown and Philip Ouellette, Dallas.

Most of the nation’s colleges and universities award credit, advanced placement or both based on successful performance on the AP Exam. More than 3,100 institutions award credits to students presenting a sufficient number of qualifying grades. There are 34 AP Examinations offered in a wide variety of subject areas, each consisting of multiple-choice and essay or problem-solving questions except for the Studio Art exam which evaluates students’ original artwork.

The College Board is a national nonprofit membership association dedicated to connecting students to college success and opportunity.