Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 recently donated $1,000 to The Back Mountain Food Bank. Commander Charles Fleming stated, “Our Post donates yearly to good causes in the Back Mountain, and we realize that Thanksgiving and Christmas creates a hardship for some area families. This contribution in some small way supports a much-needed donation for all the many families that the Food Bank helps.” From left, are Clarence J. Michael, Carol Eyet, food bank Manager; George Tucker, Post adjutant.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_0925.jpg Submitted photo