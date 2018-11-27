Penn State/Wilkes-Barre to offer SAT preparation courses

LEHMAN TWP. — Beginning Jan. 12, Penn State Wilkes-Barre will host two seven-week SAT preparation course sessions for those students interested in taking the SAT exam for the 2019 dates.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre, in cooperation with Cambridge Educational Services, Inc., offers high school students an opportunity to raise their score on the SAT, and instructs students in proven test-taking strategies to help them realize their full potential on the test. Our instructors have over a decade of test preparation experience, will target specific areas of need, and are fully qualified to assist students in improving their math and critical reading/writing skills, as well as in providing guidance for test-taking strategies.

With the new redesigned SAT, students will be tested on reading, writing, and math skills. The specific areas tested, according to the College Board, will be: Math – the Heart of Algebra, Problem Solving and Data, Passport to Advance Math and Reading/Writing – Command of Evidence, Relevant, Words in Context, Expression of Ideas, Standard English Conventions.

The SAT essay is now optional; however, even though the essay is optional, some colleges/universities may still require it. Students may want to call the college/university they plan to attend to confirm if they require the essay for admissions.

Students in this course will become familiar with the SAT Reasoning Test, critical reading, writing, math skills, advantages and disadvantages of guessing, ways to reduce the time needed to answer questions, and the scoring of the SATs. Students will also gain experience by taking an official off-record SAT test.

In addition to classroom taught sessions, Penn State Wilkes-Barre offers an online self-directed SAT Preparation. Once registered, students can prepare for any SAT test that is offered within the next five months. Tuition includes exclusive Web-based materials to help master test content. From interactive lessons, comprehensive lesson content, knowledge measuring quizzes, and timed tests, students can prepare for the test anytime/anywhere at their own convenience.

For more information or to register, contact Continuing Education at 570-675-9253 or email wbce@outreach.psu.edu.