Books donated to Back Mountain Memorial Library remember loved ones

DALLAS — The following memorial books have been presented to the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road for November 2018:

In memory of Joseph F. McKeown, “An Irish Country Cottage” by Patrick Taylor, presented by Donald and Joyce Lloyd

In memory of Mary Warner, “The Annapolis Book of Seamanship” by John Rousmaniere, presented by GFWC- Harveys Lake

In memory of June Swanson, “God, War, and Providence” by James A Warren, presented by GFWC- Harveys Lake

In memory of Mary L. Knauer Costello, “The Husband Hunters” by Anne De Courcy, presented by Mary Ann and Don Hopkins

In memory of Virginia DeHey, “Ellie’s Story: A Dog’s Purpose Puppy Tale” by W. Bruce Cameron, presented by Emily James

In memory of Cindy Evans, “The Colors of All the Cattle” by Alexander McCall Smith (large print), presented by Chip and Dorothy Sutton

The following books are in memory of Dottie and John Mazzariello and are presented by Joanne Skevofilax: “I Really Want to See You, Grandma” by Taro Gomi, “Ladybug Girl’s Day Out with Grandpa” by David Soman, “The Good in Me from A to Z” by Lisa Blecker, “How to Eat Pizza” by Jon Burgerman, “Mousie, I Will Read to You” by Rachael Cole