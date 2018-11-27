New books added to shelves of Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, announces the addition of the following books to its collection for November 2018:
EXPRESS
“Night of Miracles” by Elizabeth Berg
“Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci
“Master of His Fate” by Barbara Taylor Bradford
“Look Alive Twenty-five” by Janet Evanovich
“Target Alex Cross” by James Patterson
FICTION
“Night of Miracles” by Elizabeth Berg
“Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci
“Master of His Fate” by Barbara Taylor Bradford
“Look Alive Twenty-five” by Janet Evanovich
“Target Alex Cross” by James Patterson
NONFICTION
“The Library Book” by Susan Orlean
LARGE PRINT
FICTION
“When We Were Young” by Karen Kingsbury
“Not Quite Over You” by Susan Mallery
“A Season to Celebrate” by Fern Michaels, et al
LARGE PRINT
NONFICTION
“In Pieces: A Memoir” by Sally Field
BOOKS ON CD
“Heads You Win” by Jeffrey Archer
“Night of Miracles” by Elizabeth Berg
“Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci
YOUNG ADULT
“Genetics and Medicine” by Toney Allman
“Robotics and Medicine” by Kathryn Hulick
“3D Printing and Medicine” by Craig E. Blohm
“How 3D Printing Will Impact Society” by Cecelia Pinto McCarthy
“Inside a Raspberry Pi 2” by Gray Girling
“Inside Coding” by Mike Saunders