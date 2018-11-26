TUNKHANNOCK — Continuing a Dietrich Christmas tradition, the Earnshaw Gallery windows at the Dietrich Theater are decorated by many artists.

Calista Hendrickson, Stephen Hendrickson, Amy and Steve Colley, Mary Troy Turner, Sarah Sidorek and Jim Rosengrant have all turned the gallery into a world of imaginative delight. The making of Emmett Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, at the December Full Moon, the acrobats put on a show, a magnificent dollhouse on Christmas Eve, an array of Santas, and Gifts from the Past all invite careful examination. The gallery is open any time movies are shown or by appointment.

Stephen Hendrickson’s display has been years in the making. It has taken years for him to collect the figures and almost a year to assemble the elements creating the December Full Moon spectacle. Four acrobats dressed in Commedia Del Arte costumes perform their tricks high up on rotating glittering pedestals. Look more closely and you will see a family and their dog looking on while a Harlequin and a drummer introduce the performance, children watching it all. Two push buttons beckon children to set the pedestals spinning and the music filling the background. Hendrickson is a production designer for films and television. His last exhibit at the Dietrich was “The Nutcracker Sweet.”

Calista Hendrickson brings back her Emmett Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas display, showing some of the scenes of artists at work to bring the beloved storybook alive and to the screen. Calista was the costume designer for the movie, a new job for the art of puppetry. Before this time, puppets were fully clothed in just one outfit, but Calista helped initiate the art of costumes for puppets. Emmett Otter wears her father’s baby shoes, and Ma Otter wears her mother’s brooch. Both Stephen and Calista Hendrickson divide their time between New York and Tunkhannock.

Amy and Steve Colley, resident artists at the Dietrich, install the beloved family dollhouse every year. Rescued from the garbage by Amy’s parents, it was lovingly restored, decorated, and furnished by them for Amy and her sister. It was stored away for years, because Amy ended up with two boys, but now it returns every year to the Dietrich to the delight of all.

Mary Troy Turner, Dietrich supervisor and cultural assistant, has graciously shared and displayed her amazing collection of Santas. Each one is different and all are invited to pick their favorite.

Sarah Sidorek and Jim Rosengrant have assembled many Christmas presents from the past. Some are their own presents – an erector set, a pair of ice skates, a favorite doll, Hop-along Cassidy lunchbox, a Slinky. What was your favorite gift?

Displayed until Dec. 11 is a beautiful handmade quilt created by volunteer Fern Boyce and her friends. It will be raffled off at one of the showings of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Raffle tickets are for sale at the ticket booth. What could be a better gift?

All exhibits are created and installed by volunteers, friends of the Dietrich, who wish to make everyone’s Christmas just a little brighter. For information about the exhibit, call 570-996-1500.