Sen. Lisa Baker displays vintage puppets at Back Mountain Memorial Library

Submitted photo Senator Lisa Baker will display her collection of vintage puppets at The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, during the month of December. -

DALLAS — Senator Lisa Baker will display her collection of vintage puppets at The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, during the month of December.

The puppets were made during the Depression era during which her mother-in-law, Dorothy Major Baker, grew up. The puppets tell the story of the Three Little Pigs and the collection includes an original 1933 storybook of “Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?” Senator Baker’s mother-in-law bought the puppets at an auction in the 50s or 60s and gifted them to her about 25 years ago.

The Three Little Pigs puppets were part of the Museum Extension Project which existed from 1935-1943. The objective of the MEP was to prepare historical and educational objects, models, and exhibits for use as visual aids to education in hopes to extend and increase the educational advantages of museums to public schools.

The MEP produced two different series of The Three Little Pigs puppets, one with an accompanying play script and one without. They were designed to go into schools and help stimulate the pupil to originate plays or invent situations which will include all of the characters. The construction of this group of hand puppets is very light so as not to tire small hands and arms.

Senator Baker adds that she “treasures these puppets and is happy to share them with others because they are very special and a piece of Pennsylvania history.” All are welcome to view the puppets in the library display case during the month of December.