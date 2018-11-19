Misericordia University will host ‘Sensory Winter Wonderland’ on Dec. 2

DALLAS TWP. – The Misericordia University student organization, Cougars for Autism Awareness, is hosting “Sensory Winter Wonderland,” a sensory-friendly holiday event for children with autism and their siblings. The free event is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 in the Huntzinger and Alden Trust Rooms 218-219 of Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall.

Families will be able to walk around and participate at designated activities moderated by volunteers. There will be a parachute activity and a sensory box train. Crafts will include making a weighted reindeer, snowman puppets and snowflakes. Light refreshments and holiday photo opportunities will also be available. All of the events have been designed specifically for children who have sensory challenges. Student volunteers will strive to make this an opportunity that does not overwhelm any sensory sensitive participants.

There is no charge, but donations are welcome. All proceeds go to Cougars for Autism Awareness. Group officers are Taylor Webb, of Clark, New Jersey, president; Alexis D’Amico, of Riverside, New Jersey, vice president; Jessica Lane, of Elverson, secretary, and Sinead O’Sullivan, of Pearl River, New York, treasurer.

Families may pre-register at http://bit.ly/musensory18. For additional details, contact Taylor Webb, president, Cougars for Autism Awareness, by email at webbt@misericordia.edu.