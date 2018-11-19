There a lot going on at the Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, lists the following upcoming events:

• To show appreciation for its patrons’ support through the year, the library will hold its annual Open House Wednesday, Dec. 19 and Thursday, Dec. 20. As a special treat, the Dallas High School Chorus will perform between 11 a.m. and noon on Dec. 19. Stop in for punch, homemade cookies and other desserts and spend some time relaxing during this busy season.

• The two Chair Yoga classes that just finished up their sessions proved to be very popular. If you think this gentle, relaxing form of exercise may be for you, call the library so we can gauge interest in scheduling sessions for the New Year.

• Be sure to check out the annual Christmas Extravaganza sale which runs through the month of December. Gift items, decorations, wreaths, vintage collectibles, Nativity sets, holiday dinnerware, linens, and much more will be available. There is a sparkling tree full of special ornaments individually priced. This popular event is an inviting way to do your holiday shopping in a festive atmosphere. Stop in often, as new arrivals are added weekly. All proceeds from this sale benefit the library.

• The Slightly Used Bookshop is always a great place to shop for gifts. Practically-perfect novels and non-fiction, DVDs, CDs, and a plentiful supply of jigsaw puzzles will fit in a stocking or under the tree. Their gift certificates will be half-price up to Christmas: for instance, buy a $10 gift certificate for only $5.

News and notices

The STEM Expo recently held in the Children’s Room was a great success. Continue the learning by checking out all the newly-added books on many Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics topics. Subjects covered include coding, computer languages, 3D printing, robotics, science experiments, and lots more! Books are geared to even very young children, so make sure to feed their interest in this vital area.

Contact us at 570-675-1182.