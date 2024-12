NOXEN — A Mrs. Claus Gift Shop will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Noxen School, School Street.

New and like-new items and gifts for all ages will be available. Shopping assistants for children and free gift wrapping will also be offered.

The event is sponsored by the Noxen Historical Community Association Inc. and all proceeds will benefit the N.H.C.A. building project.

For more information, call 298-2052.