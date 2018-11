- Submitted photo

Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 donated $1,000 to the Noxen Food Bank which serves needy families in the Back Mountain. The Post also donated $1,000 to the Back Mountain Food Bank for the Thanksgiving holidays where turkeys are distributed to those in need. From left, are Rodney Race, George Tucker, Pearl Race, Darlene Kupstas, Post Treasurer Charlie Fleming, Commander Clarence J. Michael.