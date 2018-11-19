District Governor Jeff Smith speaks to Dallas Lions Club

- Submitted photo

The Dallas Lions Club recently hosted District Governor Jeff Smith at a dinner meeting at Fishtails Lounge at Harveys Lake. Smith spoke to the club and invited its members to the Lions State Convention in May at Kalahari Resort in the Poconos. He told the club the district is hoping to purchase cameras for screening eyesight of children in grades K-12 throughout the district’s area which includes Luzerne County. He also introduced the club to “Buddy Wagons” for children in local hospitals which would be used to transport children in the hospital for various therapies in a “child-friendly” way. The club presented Governor Smith with a check representing the annual District Charities. Shown here presenting the check to District Governor Smith is Lion President Paul Kutney.