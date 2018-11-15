Christmas Festival at Gate of Heaven gym includes Gingerbread House Contest

DALLAS — A Family Christmas Festival with a Gingerbread House Contest will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 at the Gate of Heaven gym, Machell Avenue.

Create your own gingerbread house at home and bring to the Gate of Heaven to be judged. First, second and third-place ribbons will be awarded. Rules and entry forms are available at Gate of Heaven Church.

This event will include Nativity costume dress-up, cookie decorating, life-size gingerbread houses, a visit from ST. Nick, crafts and games and tasty food.

For more information, call the Gate of Heaven Church office at 570-675-2121.