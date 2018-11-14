🔊 Listen to this

Girl Scouts in Troop #33259 in Dallas recently completed a community service project in honor of Veterans Day. The Veterans Memorial located in front of Dallas Middle School needed some improvement. Daisy and Brownie Scouts worked on a blustery cold morning to remove weeds, trim bushes, spread mulch and replace old flags with new ones. The Scouts were proud to help in serving their community and honoring local veterans. First row, Harper Coursen. From left, second row, Kaitlyn Keown, Clara Kemmerer, Callie Comstock, Grace Withrow, Alex Hodgson, Everly Keown, Alexis Cawley, Riley Withrow, Kyleigh Devlin, Shailagh Devlin.