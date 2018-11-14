WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University graduate Anthony Fanucci, of Monroe Twp., was awarded the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association Outstanding Pharmacy Student Award. This award is given to one pharmacy student graduating in 2018 at each of the seven Pennsylvania schools of pharmacy. It honors and recognizes students who have been most active in the organization during their academic years.

Fanucci graduated from Wilkes University’s Nesbitt School of Pharmacy in May 2018 with his Doctor of Pharmacy degree. He is now attending Penn State Dickinson Law School in pursuit of his Juris Doctor degree to become a pharmacist attorney.