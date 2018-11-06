Misericordia University nursing students inducted into honor society

Submitted photo The Misericordia University Nursing Program inducted students into the Theta Phi Chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. The following students who participated in the induction ceremony, seated from left, are Brianna Ladner, Mullica Hill, N.J.; Rebecca Robins, Lebanon; Jessica Haggerty, Oxford, N.J.; Michael Sedlack, Thompsonville, N.Y.; Victoria Yodice, Franklin, N.J., and Taylor Verna, West Chester. Second row, Paige Clancy, Boiling Springs; Reilly Wagner, Crofton, Md.; Vanessa Hannagan, Wilkes-Barre; Emma Niznik, Wyoming; Lauren Brace, Luzerne, Pa.; Darlene Casey, Freeland; Allison Stine, Pottsville; and Taylor Deaton, Westampton, N.J. -

DALLAS TWP. – Twenty students in the Misericordia University Nursing Program were inducted into the Theta Phi Chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing during an induction ceremony in Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall.

In order to be nominated for membership in the International Honor Society of Nursing, undergraduate nursing candidates must have completed at least one half of the nursing curriculum, maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, and be ranked in the top 35 percent of the graduating class. The students must also demonstrate leadership in nursing at Misericordia University and in the greater community.

Graduate nursing candidates must have completed one fourth of the nursing curriculum and achieved a 3.5 grade point average.

The 2018 inductees are Giovanna Allen, Easton; Arianna Anglovich, Shavertown; Lauren Brace, Luzerne; Darlene Casey, Freeland; Paige Clancy, Boiling Springs; Taylor Deaton, Westampton, N.J.; Melody Decker, Nanticoke; Jessica Haggerty, Oxford, New Jersey; Vanessa Hannagan, Wilkes-Barre; Brianna Ladner, Mullica Hill, New Jersey; Katharine Niezgoda, Shavertown; Emma Niznik, Wyoming; Rebecca Robins, Lebanon; Jillian Schaeffer, Danville; Michael Sedlack, Thompsonville, New York; Allison Stine, Pottsville; Taylor Verna, West Chester; Reilly Wagner, Crofton, Maryland; Christina Wood, Damascus, and Victoria Yodice, Franklin, New Jersey.

Sigma Theta Tau is the International Honor Society of Nursing. It was established in 1922 and is one of the largest international nursing organizations. It works to foster, develop and connect nurse scholars and leaders worldwide to improve health care. The honor society promotes nursing excellence through its initiatives in research, leadership, an electronic library, programming and publications, and develops and distributes nursing knowledge for use in practice. Misericordia University held its first induction ceremony in 1986.

The current Theta Phi Chapter officers are Cathy Speace, Ph.D. (c), M.S.N., R.N., C.N.E., assistant professor, president; Annette Weiss, Ph.D., R.N., C.N.E., associate professor and chairperson, undergraduate nursing program, vice president; Darlene Kuchinski-Donnelly, Ph.D., R.N.C., assistant professor and director, RN to BSN Program, treasurer, and Rita Carey, M.S.N., R.N., C.N.E., assistant professor, secretary.