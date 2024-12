BLOOMSBURG — Alyssah Dombek, of Dallas, was a member of the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania forensics team that captured the third place Sweepstakes Award at the Collegiate Forensic Association’s annual fall tournament at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.V. Oct. 19-20.

Eleven out of the 18 BU students won awards, including first and second place in parliamentary debate in a field of 21 teams.