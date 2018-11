DALLAS TWP. — An introduction to Zen Meditation will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 at Mercy Center on the campus of Misericordia University

The program includes an explanation of Zen meditation, a brief practice session and time for comments and questions.

Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, call Polly James at 570-991-7111 or Andrea Payne at 570-639-5894.