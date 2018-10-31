Lidsy has a great disposition and is looking for a fur-ever home

- Submitted photo

DALLAS — Here is Lidsy. She is an adult cat who would make a great companion as she has a very calm disposition and loves watching all the happenings going on outside from the windows. Lidsy is spayed and loves people; she also does not mind other cats and is quite the social butterfly. She also has an affinity for hats, caps or anything a person wears on their head. She likes music and seems partial to Elton John tunes. If Lidsy sounds like the girl for you, fill out an application at bcfanimalrefuge.org. Blue Chip is located at 974 Lockville Road and can be reached at 570-333-5265.