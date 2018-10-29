Dietrich Theater hosting Native American photo exhibit through Nov. 15

Submitted photo The photographs of Frank Rinehart, loaned by Royal Sutton, are on display at the Dietrich Theater through Nov. 15. -

TUNKHANNOCK — The photographs of Frank Rinehart, loaned by Royal Sutton, are on display at the Dietrich Theater through Nov. 15. They were produced in a special studio at the Trans-Mississippi Exposition of 1898 in Omaha, Nebraska, when Rinehart was under contract to the United States Bureau of American Ethnology to provide a complete set of photographs of the Native Americans.

At this exposition, Indians west of the Mississippi were brought in as an “exhibit.” A studio was built on the grounds where Rinehart photographed the “Indians” in groups or individually. Now these photos can be seen at the Dietrich any time movies are shown or by appointment by calling 570-996-1500.

Sutton, author of “On the Edge of Extinction,” worked at the Rinehart-Marsden Studio in Omaha, and eventually took over the ownership the shop, including 500 glass plate negatives produced by Rinehart. He now lives in the Dallas area.

The Trans-Mississippi Exposition in Omaha was an opportunity to showcase new inventions and to showcase the riches of the West with the rest of the country. Rinehart was the official photographer of the exposition.

All are invited to hear about this exposition and Rinehart at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 when Sutton will bring the photos to the Tunkhannock Public Library. For information about the free event, call 570-836-1677.