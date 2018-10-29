UGI Energy Services provides grant to Northmoreland Fire Company

Submitted photo From left, are UGI Energy Services’ Jeff England, Northmoreland Fire Company Chief Chuck Story, Fire Company President James Gilpin and Dante D’Alessandro and Heath Kearney, of UGI Energy Services. - Submitted photo UGI Energy Services’ Dante D’Alessandro, left, presents a check to Northmoreland Fire Company Chief Chuck Story. -

UGI Energy Services, LLC (UGIES), a subsidiary of UGI Corporation provided a grant to Wyoming County’s Northmoreland Fire Company to assist with the construction of an immediate pressurized water system.

UGIES is providing Northmoreland Fire Co with a grant of $47,825 to develop a pressurized water source that will enable the fire company to provide centralized fire protection for its entire service territory. The pressurized water supply system will consist of a large underground non-potable water tank, with a fire pump, plumbing and fire hydrant, for an immediate pressurized water source. The area around the water supply system will have lighting upgrades to ease hose line connections and working with various fire apparatus. It will also be accessible in inclement weather and have a backup generator in case of a power failure.

Fire Chief Chuck Story leads the Northmoreland Fire Co.