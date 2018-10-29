Participants sought for fall prevention program research study

DALLAS TWP. — Participants are needed for a research study examining the benefits of a fall prevention program offered by the Misericordia University Department of Occupational Therapy. The program is free and consists of 12 sessions on select Fridays beginning in January for adults age 65 and older at The Hope Center, 205 Main St., Luzerne.

The program kicks off Friday, Jan. 18. To register for the program, contact Kathleen Hughes-Butcher, M.S., O.T.R./L., academic fieldwork coordinator, at 674-8180 or Dana Kinter, M.S., O.T.R./L., adjunct faculty, at 262-0253. For additional information, log on to the clinics and centers menu at www.misericordia.edu/chse.

Faculty members and senior-level students currently enrolled in occupational therapy are presenting the program. Eligible participants will learn to identify ways to prevent falls in the home and within the community. They will also be instructed in and complete an individualized exercise program to build strength, balance and confidence. Attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in vision, balance and blood pressure screenings throughout the program. There will be no compensation provided for participation in this study. As part of the intake process, participants will answer questions regarding medical history as related to falls to ensure optimal safety during the program.

Physical risks of participation in this study include the risk of subjects experiencing dizziness or loss of balance during exercises. Psychological risks include subjects feeling self-conscious when comparing their functional status to that of the other participants. To prevent these risks, participants will be under the supervision of the researchers during all sessions. During any activity when the subjects will be standing, they will remain within arm’s reach of a researcher. All evaluations will be completed privately with the researchers in a separate area of the facility behind a room divider. The benefit of participation in the group includes developing an improved understanding of factors that contribute to fall risk and prevention, including balance, strength and flexibility. Volunteers will receive strategies that can be utilized within the home and community to improve their safety and decrease their risk of falls and injury.

Additionally, the Misericordia University program allows participants to meet others from the community who are also interested in learning more about fall prevention. It also provides the opportunity to contribute to research focused on the older adult population.

The fall prevention program is open to people 65 years or older who are living within the community. Sessions will be held Jan. 18 and 25; Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22; March 1, 15, 22 and 29, and April 12 and 26. Snow make-up session will take place on May 3 as needed. Each session runs from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.