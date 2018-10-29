Books donated to Back Mountain Memorial Library remember loved ones

DALLAS — The following memorial/honor books have been donated to the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of October 2018:

In memory of Warren Glass, “A Moveable Feast” by Ernest Hemingway, presented by David R. Williams and Dr. Rosemary Williams

In memory of Walter Zimich, “A Course Called Scotland” by Tom Coyne, presented by Michaell and Mary Kay McHugh

In memory of Nona Marie, “Signing around Town: sign language for kids” by Kathryn Clay, presented by The Neimans

In memory of Mary M. Warner, “America’s Great Hiking Trails” by Karen Berger, presented by Dave and Carol Lewis and Family

In memory of Joseph McKeown, “The Field of Blood” by Joanne B Freeman, presented by Joe and Johanna Czarnecki

The following books are in memory of Rebecca Banks Sutton and are presented by Carol M. Kosisky: “Clam I Am: All About the Beach” by Tish Rabe, “Wish for a Fish: All About Sea Creatures” by Bonnie Worth and “Hark, A Shark: All About Sharks” by Bonnie Worth

HONOR

In honor of Hope Block, “Love, A Story About Who You Truly Are” by Anita Moorjani, presented by Lee Estep

In honor of Daniel Wasielewski, “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey, presented by 2018 Back Mountain Memorial Library Summer Reading Program

In honor of Juliet Price, “Wind Rider” by P.C. Cast, presented by 2018 Back Mountain Memorial Library Summer Reading Program