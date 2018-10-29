Village at Greenbriar holds annual Alzheimers fundraisers

- Submitted photo

The Village At Greenbriar recently held its annual Alzheimer’s fundraiser. The fundraiser was started by Anna Cummings (kitchen manager) whose father has Alzheimer’s. A basket sale and bake sale from the staff and donations were held at Greenbriar. The staff participated in The Alzheimer’s Walk at Montage, also. The fundraisers raised $3,600. From left, first row, are Amber Echols, Hailey Kile, Anna Cummings, Thelma Baker, Lynmarie Young. Second row, Sierra Nichol, Arley Willemin, Lorrainne Truska, Lori Ogurkis, Brandy Wolfe. Third row, Pam Hoyt, Kassy Keiper, Candice Updyke, Pam Hodorovic. fourth row, MariJo Gillette, Maggie MCormick, Kristen Angelicola, Nicki Butler, Cheryl Howatch.