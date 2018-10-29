Penn State Wilkes-Barre students donate to Domestic Violence Service Center

- Submitted photo

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Penn State Wilkes-Barre Students and Health Services filled tote bags with personal care items for the clients of the local Domestic Violence Service Center in Wilkes-Barre. Personal care items collected from the campus community included toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, combs/brushes, tissues, soap/body wash, lotions, and shampoo. Bags were donated by Tote Bags of Love, a non-profit located in Michigan, whose mission is to provide tote bags for individuals in need. From left, are Susan Huey, Muir; Mya LaMaster, Ashley; Brian Springer, Nanticoke; Dyllan Kobal, Warrior Run; Max Gordon, Shavertown; Beth Bartuska, Hunlock Creek; Chad Wasickanin, Sugar Notch; Colin Kultys, Larksville; Alia Mazzatosta, Plains; Emily Brzozowski, Plymouth; Derek Ptashinski, Swoyersville; Kyle Zern, Dallas; Kyle Gurzynski, Dallas; Luke Yaple, Harveys Lake; and Sarah Berholtz, Hunlock Creek.