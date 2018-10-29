Wyoming Seminary inducts 14 into Wyoming chapter of Cum Laude Society

Submitted photo Seen following the induction ceremony are, from left, first row, Yuhan Bao, Michael Doggett, Sophia Adeghe, Kelsey Reznick, Nikolai Stefanov and Mia Raineri. Second row, Wanshuang Zheng and Jiayi Li. Third row, Zane Nardone, Cameron Shedlock, Aoying Cen and Jacob Stefanowicz. Fourth row, Bernard Frantz and Xinran Zhang. Fifth row, Thomas Morris, Joanne Rossi and Jamie Magagna. -

Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School recently inducted 14 students and three faculty and administrators into the Wyoming chapter of the Cum Laude Society, the national academic honor society for college preparatory schools.

The new inductees are seniors Sophia Adeghe, Bloomsburg; Yuhan Bao, Beijing, China P.R.C.; Aoying Cen, Edwardsville; Michael Doggett, Harveys Lake; Bernard Frantz, Shavertown; Jiayi Li, Urumqi, China P.R.C.; Zane Nardone, Shavertown; Mia Raineri, Shavertown; Kelsey Reznick, Drums; Cameron Shedlock, White Haven; Nikolai Stefanov, Honesdale; Jacob Stefanowicz, Harveys Lake; Xinran Zhang, Beijing, China P.R.C.; and Wanshuang Zheng, Shenzhen, China P.R.C. The three faculty and administration members also inducted are Jamie Magagna, English faculty; Thomas Morris, dean of the Upper School; and Joanne Rossi, registrar, dean of scheduling.

The goal of the Cum Laude Society is the encouragement and rewarding of academic excellence. Wyoming Seminary’s chapter of the society was established in 1930, and each year since then previous members of the organization elect new senior class members in both fall and spring. The students elected in the fall must have a junior-year average of at least 3.4 (out of a possible 4.0); the spring inductees must have attained a cumulative junior- and senior-year average of at least 3.1. Inductees must be in the top ten percent of their class.