Dallas Senior Center menu for week of Nov. 5, 2018

The following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Nov. 5, 2018:

MONDAY: Open-face hot turkey on whole wheat bread, vegetable barley soup, mashed potatoes, orange, milk and coffee

TUESDAY: Beef Teriyaki, broccoli and red peppers, brown rice, pineapple crisp, milk and coffee

WEDNESDAY: Chicken pot pie, mixed vegetables, parslied potatoes, fresh fruit salad

THURSDAY: Veterans’ Day Special Lunch — Cheddar beef burger on whole wheat sandwich bun, roasted sweet potato, green beans, apple pie, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Pork chop with country gravy, mashed potatoes, snap peas, whole wheat dinner roll, mixed berries, milk and coffee.