Emily Asher brings Garden Party band to Misericordia University

Submitted photo Trombonist, singer and bandleader Emily Asher of New York City is bringing her Emily Asher’s Garden Party band to Misericordia University for a return engagement at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5. in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall for the concert, ‘Hot Jazz for the Holidays.’ -

DALLAS TWP. — Trombonist, singer and renowned bandleader Emily Asher of New York City will bring her Garden Party band to Misericordia University for a return engagement at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5 in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall for the seasonal concert, “Hot Jazz for the Holidays.’’

Doors for the concert open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the “Hot Jazz for the Holidays’’ concert are $15 for premium seating and $10 for general admission. Misericordia University students, faculty and staff are free with a university ID. To purchase or reserve tickets, please call the Misericordia University Box Office at 570-674-6719 or log on to Misericordia.edu/gardenparty.

Emily Asher’s Garden Party features Asher on trombone and vocals; Charlie Caranicas, trumpet; Evan Arntzen, reeds and vocals; Jesse Gelber, piano; Rob Adkins, bass, and Jay Lepley, drums. Together, they promise to warm the audience for the forthcoming holiday season by performing Irving Berlin’s “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep,’’ the unforgettable classic, “The Christmas Song,’’ “I Get Ideas,’’ a wonderful tango that was originally called “Adios Muchachos” then renamed but with English lyrics, and many more seasonal favorites.

The Walls Street Journal says Asher “plays with both grit and grace,’’ while the New York Times writes she is a singer of “buoyant charm.’’ Emily Asher’s Garden Party is one of New York City’s most versatile musical ensembles. She has produced four CDs and led tours in the United States and Israel with Emily Asher’s Garden Party and earned a prestigious Banff Residency with her Endangered Species Trio.

Emily Asher’s Garden Party features Asher’s tenacious trombone and sweet vocals. This band of all-stars from New York City’s vibrant early jazz scene draws on the repertoire of Louis Armstrong’s enchanting Hot Fives and Duke Ellington’s sophisticated melodies to the funky and soulful music of New Orleans’ brass bands and Hoagy Carmichael’s masterpieces.

Asher has recorded and performed with Wycliffe Gordon on his “Hello Pops!” tribute to Louis Armstrong, and was a member of Nicholas Payton’s Television Studio Orchestra. She has shared the stage with a wide variety of artists including Tony Bennett, Carol Burnett, Talib Kweli, Chaka Khan, Terry Lyne Carrington and many others.

Overall, Asher has released four albums with the most recent being “Meet Me in the Morning,’’ released in 2015. Her debut album in 2012, “Dreams May Take You,” features Wycliffe Gordon. Emily Asher’s Garden Party’s six-song EP, “Carnival of Joy!: A Celebration of Hoagy Carmichael,’’ received critical acclaim, as the Wall Street Journal called it a “superior album.”

Originally from Seattle, Asher earned three Bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington. Upon graduating in 2004, she was hired as the director of bands at Ballou Junior High School in Puyallup, Washington, where she taught for three years. In 2009, she completed her master’s in music performance from CUNY Queens College.