Visit Election Day Cafe at Trucksville United Methodist Church

TRUCKSVILLE — Members of the Trucksville United Methodist Church will once again open an Election Day Café beginning from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 40 Knob Hill Road (opposite Carverton Road).

The menu will include hot and cold beverages; donuts, sticky buns, brownies and cookies; sandwiches, homemade soups and chili; hot dogs and wimpies). A Lunch-to-Go, all freshly prepared, can be ready in just minutes any time during the day.

The café, which is completely handicapped accessible, has plenty of seating with table service if preferred.

Proceeds will go to Mother Teresa’s Haven.