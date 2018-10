DALLAS — Meet Gracey. She is an 8-month-old who really wants a home. Dubbed a sweetheart and lovebug by volunteers, Gracie is a good girl but still has puppy playfulness. A beauty for sure, visit her and see if she would fit into your life. Adopt…don’t shop. Blue Chip Farm is located at 974 Lockville Road and may be reached at 570-333-5265.

