DALLAS — The Franklin Twp. Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Toy Bingo from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at the fire hall, 329 Orange Road.

Come out and join us for a fun afternoon playing toy bingo and help support your local fire department. There will be basket raffles, 50/50 tickets, door prizes, and lots of delicious goodies. Doors open at noon and games start at 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 each.