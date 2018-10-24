Laura Durhammer is president of the Trucksville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. -

First Responders from the Trucksville Volunteer Fire & Rescue have become some of the best-equipped in the nation to save a pet’s life. That’s because Invisible Fence of Northeast PA has donated a set of pet oxygen masks to their fire department.

This donation is just a small part of Invisible Fence® Brand’s Project Breathe™, which was established with the goal of equipping every fire station in America and Canada with pet oxygen masks. These masks allow firefighters to give oxygen to pets who are suffering from smoke inhalation when they are rescued from fires. The masks often save pets’ lives.

Invisible Fence® Brand has donated a total of more than 10,000 pet oxygen masks to fire stations all over the U.S. and Canada throughout the life of the program. A reported 75+ pets have been saved by the donated masks so far.

“When a family suffers the tragedy of a fire, lives are turned upside down,” said Shawn Prohaska, owner of Invisible Fence of Northeast PA. “Pets are valued family members, so we want families to know that their pet can be cared for if tragedy strikes.

“We realize that humans are the first-priority, but in many cases, pets can be saved if firefighters have the right equipment,” added Prohaska. “Project Breathe is simply a way of giving firefighters the tools necessary to save pets’ lives.” Our communities have now joined the ranks of cities like Chicago, Cleveland and Memphis, who have all received donated pet oxygen masks from Project Breathe™.”

Although the number of pets who die in fires in not an official statistic kept by the U.S. Fire Administration, industry web sites and sources have cited an estimated 40,000 to 150,000 pets die in fires each year, most succumbing to smoke inhalation. In most states, emergency responders are unequipped to deal with the crisis. The loss is terrible for the family, heart wrenching for firefighters.

The company has set up a website, www.invisiblefence.com/O2, where people or companies can support the effort.